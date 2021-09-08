https://www.oann.com/deutsche-bank-ceo-says-not-on-hunt-for-ma/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=deutsche-bank-ceo-says-not-on-hunt-for-ma



FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

September 8, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Wednesday that the German lender wasn’t on the hunt for a potential merger partner.

“We have to finish the homework that we’ve been carrying out for the last two to three years,” he said at a conference.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Dennis Duldhardt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

