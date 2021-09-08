https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/09/08/did-the-state-department-just-confirm-the-hostage-situation-in-afghanistan-n439811
About The Author
Related Posts
Colorado University Hosts Teacher Training to Fight the 'White Supremacy' of 'Productivity'
September 4, 2021
Busted: 'Scaled Back' Obama Party Still Looks Pretty Huge
August 7, 2021
Chip Roy Goes Nuclear on Nancy Pelosi's Mask Obsession in Scorching House Floor Speech
July 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy