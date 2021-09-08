https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quarantine-hell-youre-gonna-get-gassed/

Quarantine Hell — ‘You’re gonna get gassed!’

Insanity happens when healthy people are imprisoned.

“No air, no leaving the room for 338 hours, second time in my 11 days here someone has totally smashed up there room. I think this guy thought he was leaving today when he is actually leaving at 11:59 pm tonight.

You go crazy being all alone. I myself had 9 negative tests before being denied to quarantine at home and I am Vaccinated. This guy is threatened to be gassed by authorities if he doesn’t calm down.”