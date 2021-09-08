https://magainstitute.com/doctor-standing-up-for-us-blasts-american-medical-association-over-ivermectin-opposition/

In a scathing letter addressed to the American Medical Association President, Gerald E. Harmon, M.D., Jane M. Orient, M.D., the Executive Director of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, calls out the AMA’s recent “startling and unprecedented position that American physicians should immediately stop prescribing, and pharmacists should stop honoring their prescriptions for ivermectin for COVID-19 patients.”

Dr Orient points out that AMA’s position stands in direct opposition not only to the overwhelming science, but also to “the professional judgment of a very large number of physicians, who are writing about 88,000 prescriptions per week. It also contradicts the Chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, Haruo Ozaki, who recommended that all doctors in Japan immediately begin using Ivermectin to treat COVID.”

Dr Orient then asks the AMA to answer three questions:

What are the criteria for advocating that pharmacists override the judgment of fully qualified physicians who are responsible for individual patients?

What are the criteria for forbidding off-label use of long-approved drugs, which constitute at least 20 percent of all prescriptions?

On what basis does AMA demand use only within a clinical trial for ivermectin, but call for virtually universal vaccination outside of controlled trials, despite FDA warnings of potential cardiac damage in healthy young patients, and no information about long-term effects?

While this might seem to be an inside-baseball squabble between competing medical associations, what it really represents is a battle on the part of AAPS to save the reputation of medical science and restore the public’s confidence in the practice of medicine.

Perhaps the most important question you can ask your doctor is whether s/he is a member of AMA or AAPS. The former are sell-outs to Big Pharma and Big Government, the latter are doctors who put their patient’s health ahead of a political agenda.

