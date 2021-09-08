https://100percentfedup.com/donald-trump-jr-thinks-he-knows-why-joe-biden-eats-so-much-ice-creamcould-nancy-pelosi-have-a-freezer-full-of-ice-cream-for-same-reason/

There is no question Joe Biden is suffering from dementia or some sort of issue that’s affecting his mental capabilities. While White House doctors or his wife Jill, who leads him around like a puppy dog, are not telling Americans why Joe’s mental state is literally deteriorating before our eyes, it’s obvious to anyone watching Joe that his happiest moments are when he’s got an ice cream cone in his hand.

On April 21, the Daily Caller revealed that a whopping $11,000 ice cream expenditure was discovered on the campaign’s FEC filing.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has spent nearly $11,000 on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s favorite ice cream, which she has come under fire for after showing off her collection in an interview. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Biden’s campaign has spent $10,600 on Pelosi’s favorite ice cream as donor gifts between May 2019 and March 2020. The description for the ice cream in the FEC filing says “donor gifts.”

That’s a lot of ice cream—even for Joe Biden!

Last night, on Instagram, Donald Trump Jr. shared some interesting information about how ice cream is “good for dementia.”

Trump Jr wrote, “It all makes sense now…” along with a short blurb about how “ice cream is far more effective and safe than Prozac for people with dementia.”

Trending: Hollywood Actress Puts Hillary Clinton On Notice: “You represent no flag, no country, no soul. You eat hope, you twist minds. I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb…”

The information Trump Jr. shared is from an article published on the Alzheimer Association CA Central Coast Chapter #45 website under “Caregiver Tips and Tools”

Yes, ice cream. It takes all of your worries away. It is soothing and delicious, and personable: everyone has a favorite flavor! Ice cream brings people with dementia to happier, warmer times when the treat was shared with friends and loved ones at special, joyous occa- sions. Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings at the very first taste of a single spoon-full. It erases all the negative feel- ings related to the frustration and continues to stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain with every new scoop. And dementia (here is the best part!) allows one to fully enjoy the treat, with no concerns for calories, weight gain or dietary needs, completely guilt free! For people with dementia, ice cream is far more effective and safe than Prozac, or any other “happy” drug on the market! If you are caring for a loved one with dementia, find out what flavor is their absolute favorite and NEVER RUN OUT OF ICE CREAM! If you have dietary concerns, use brands that observe your dietary needs. There are plenty of diabetic friendly brands available. Ice cream can also be found in low fat, low cal, sugar free and lactose free varieties. Whatever kind or flavor you use, always have plenty of it handy always. Ice cream is an essential part of your dementia care tool-kit, like a Swiss army knife that’s invalua- ble for many occasions.

Is Nancy Pelosi’s love for ice cream tied to “treatments” for dementia?

It seems ice cream takes all your worries away and brings dementia patients to a happier,warmer times. Maybe Jeni’s can name a flavor after Dementia Joe. Clown Swirl

Or

A$$hat Delight💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/og5x9cViPl — Caroline’s Ghost #4😉 (@Carolg117) September 8, 2021

At the height of the CCP virus pandemic, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appeared on the James Cordon show where she explained how she’s been spending her time during California’s tyrannical lockdown.

When asked by Cordon how much ice cream she eats, she responded, “As much as possible” She explained, “I enjoy it, I like it better than anything else. And I don’t know why, but it seems to agree with me. I have a lot of energy.”

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if ice cream wasn’t invented,” the smiling and seemingly relaxed Pelosi said.

Americans are losing their jobs since the virus rocked the economy. Nancy Pelosi blocks funding for people to keep getting paychecks. But she’s got a $24K fridge full of ice cream, so she’s cool. “𝑳𝒆𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 𝒆𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎.”

– 𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒚 𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 pic.twitter.com/6KDurMFJDD — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 20, 2020

Only 3 days ago, when asked about the unpopular notion that vaccine mandates coming from our federal government might be a possibility, Nancy deferred and instead, talked about a time when she ate “too much ice cream.”

Nancy Pelosi was asked about mask and vaccine mandates, and instead told a story about eating too much ice cream pic.twitter.com/sQSYPKpuy1 — MRCTV (@mrctv) September 5, 2021

While we can’t say for certain that ice cream is being used by Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden to treat dementia, there certainly seems to be a pattern with two of the most powerful people in DC—their repeated bouts with confusion—and their love for ice cream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

