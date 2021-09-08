https://bigleaguepolitics.com/emails-reveal-the-cdc-issued-face-mask-requirements-for-students-after-pressure-from-teachers-unions/

Emails obtained by the Americans for Public Trust have shown the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released recommendations for all school children to be masked after pressure from the teachers unions.

The far-left National Education Association (NEA) sent an email to the White House outraged by the CDC’s previous guidance that did not demand the permanent masking of children. Shortly after, the CDC changed their guidelines to recommend masking of all school children regardless of vaccination status.

“This batch of emails came just weeks after we already exposed the teachers unions influenced the CDC on school openings,” Americans for Public Trust Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland said to Fox News. “Lo and behold, less than two weeks later, they’re at it again, but this time in relation to mask guidance.”

This explains the mystery of the CDC “science brief” that contained no science supporting the mask guidance and excluded the CDC’s own most relevant study, which found no significant effect of student mask mandates.https://t.co/CdzLh5q8g0 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 8, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on how the CDC has become a national punchline for their recommendations that are obviously based on cronyism and political calculations rather than the science or protecting public health:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to recommend Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in “places with high Covid-19 transmission rates”, according to CNBC.

The public health bureaucracy has revealed itself to be a farce time and again. And yet they wonder why people don’t trust them. https://t.co/khSTSELE3d — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 27, 2021

The sources indicate that federal health officials believe fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission.

This of course cannot be determined by data provided through the federal government, as the CDC announced it will not count any cases of vaccinated individuals being infected unless it causes hospitalization and/or death.

The CDC is scheduled to hold a briefing at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The updated guidance comes ahead of the fall season, with “experts” predicting that the delta variant is expected to surge. They also say that states will be ‘forced’ to reintroduce coerced masking and unconstitutional lockdowns should it continue to surge.

Observable data has indicated the delta variant is likely much less deadly than most other strains.”

The COVID regime is the biggest crime in history, and the teachers unions and public health bureaucrats are directly responsible for inflicting this senseless terror regime on children. They should be punished as child abusers before this is all said and done.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

