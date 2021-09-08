https://www.dailywire.com/news/even-critics-really-hate-woke-cinderella-remark-level-of-badness-unmatched

Amazon is doing its best to push people to watch their new “woke” version of “Cinderella” starring singer Camila Cabello, but even critics really, really dislike the flick.

Notably, the movie has been hyped for its “feminist” angle and its not-so-subtle LGBT activism. Cabello’s character “puts her dreams before a man” and her fairy godmother is actually played by a male actor named Billy Porter. “Fabulous Godmother,” or “Fab G,” is “genderless,” identifying as neither male nor female.

Porter said “his character is ‘genderless’ because discussion between himself and Cannon led to the conclusion that ‘magic has no gender’ so the character can be genderless,” Insider reported.

Surprisingly, critics, who normally embrace Woke films, have rejected the remake, while the public seems to be embracing the flick.

As of Wednesday, “Cinderella” has a dismal 44% rating from critics and a 71% score from the general audience on popular movie rating site Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are some of the top-line reviews from leading critics connected to the site:

James Berardinelli of ReelReviews: “Looking at the list of Cinderella adaptations I have seen, none comes close to this level of badness.”

Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post: “Writer-director Kay Cannon has shattered Cinderella’s glass slipper. And we the audience are forced to walk across the shards barefoot.”

Roxana Hadadi of Fox 10 Phoenix: “Unwilling to deviate from its narrow lens of girl-boss feminism, this Cinderella, arriving courtesy of Amazon Studios, feels like an algorithm rather than entertainment.”

Wes Greene of Slant Magazine: “With an overload of winking, Kay Cannon’s Cinderella displays a contemptuous attitude toward fairy tales in general.”

Randy Myers of San Jose Mercury News: “Kay Cannon’s misguided musical fails to convince us this oft-told tale needed to be spun again.”

Nell Minow of RogerEbert.com: “It is less a movie than a string of TikTok clips and it made my eyes spin like pinwheels.”

Marianka Swain of the Daily Telegraph (U.K.): “Hits you over the head with Instagram-ready empowerment platitudes, while delivering a soulless capitalist fairy-tale.”

Natalia Winkelman of The New York Times: “With a narrative this asinine, even Driver crooning the opening notes to ‘Let’s Get Loud’ is hard to appreciate.”

Katie Walsh of Tribune News Service: “Tropes and archetypes are the engine of this film, thinly sketched characters whose development seems to have been jettisoned for endless belting.”

Jackson McHenry of New York Magazine/Vulture: “The whole project is hermetically sealed, predictable from the moment Cabello tries to play Ella as Beauty and the Beast’s Belle as if she is attempting a TikTok challenge.”

David Sims of The Atlantic: “Everything in Cinderella, admirable as its message may be, is soulless — and that robs it of any joy.”

Lovia Gyarkye of the Hollywood Reporter: “Cinderella buckles under the weight of its intentions, and not even its formidable cast – Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan – can save it.”

