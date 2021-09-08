https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/09/09/everything-is-on-the-line-obama-wades-into-california-recall-election-n1477117

Former President Barack Obama has said nary a word about the collapse of Afghanistan, for which he’s partially responsible.

However, on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris left her hiding place and reappeared in San Leandro, Calif., to rant incoherently about abortion and voting rights, Obama tweeted his support for embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall vote Tuesday.

About 100 yards from the stage where Harris stood Wednesday, protesters chanted and waved the flag of Afghanistan.

In another Wednesday tweet, Obama touted President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan and reminisced about their Affordable Care Act

Biden will travel to California “early next week” to campaign for Newsom.

Nearly 2 million signatures were collected by Newsom’s opponents in the Golden State and certified by state officials earlier this year. But California is a far-left place, where Biden won by over 5 million votes last year, meaning Newsom is still favored to survive.

A Suffolk University poll of 500 registered voters found 41 percent of respondents said they favor recall, while 58 percent want to keep their current governor.

Talk show host Larry Elder, the leading Republican in the race, plans to reverse California’s COVID-19 mandates and the state’s ongoing destruction at every level if he wins.

