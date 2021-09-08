https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/09/09/everything-is-on-the-line-obama-wades-into-california-recall-election-n1477117

Former President Barack Obama has said nary a word about the collapse of Afghanistan, for which he’s partially responsible.

However, on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris left her hiding place and reappeared in San Leandro, Calif., to rant incoherently about abortion and voting rights, Obama tweeted his support for embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall vote Tuesday.

California! You’ve got a big choice to make by September 14, and everything is on the line. Your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids or putting them at risk; helping Californians recover or taking us backwards. Vote “no” on the Republican recall. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2021

About 100 yards from the stage where Harris stood Wednesday, protesters chanted and waved the flag of Afghanistan.

A closer look outside of the Newsom & VP Harris rally, a small group protesting including Democrats for the recall and group chanting “NO DEALS FOR THE TALIBAN,” and FREE AFGHANISTAN pic.twitter.com/FtFPybVtiK — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2021

In another Wednesday tweet, Obama touted President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan and reminisced about their Affordable Care Act

Great memories of an important day. 31 million people now have health insurance—and the peace of mind that comes with it—thanks to the Affordable Care Act. Now @POTUS is committed to making it even stronger through his Build Back Better plan. https://t.co/RRgs0heacp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2021

Biden will travel to California “early next week” to campaign for Newsom.

Nearly 2 million signatures were collected by Newsom’s opponents in the Golden State and certified by state officials earlier this year. But California is a far-left place, where Biden won by over 5 million votes last year, meaning Newsom is still favored to survive.

A Suffolk University poll of 500 registered voters found 41 percent of respondents said they favor recall, while 58 percent want to keep their current governor.

Talk show host Larry Elder, the leading Republican in the race, plans to reverse California’s COVID-19 mandates and the state’s ongoing destruction at every level if he wins.

