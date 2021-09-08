https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-and-cnn-triggered-by-packed-football-stadiums/

Posted by Kane on September 8, 2021 3:01 am

Fauci and Jim Sciutto were not pleased this morning

CNN bish is quite upset by the images of college students having fun…





