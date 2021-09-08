https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-and-cnn-triggered-by-packed-football-stadiums/
Fauci and Jim Sciutto were not pleased this morning
CNN bish is quite upset by the images of college students having fun…
CNN continues its campaign against college football:
“People are cheering and enthusiastic, exhaling with vigor; if there are people infected, they can infect people around them … Nobody was wearing a mask … I’d be very surprised if we didn’t have outbreaks” pic.twitter.com/kVqW4kn8R9
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2021