The FBI on Wednesday released video footage showing a person authorities say planted pipe bombs at the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington the night before the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The bureau also released a map detailing the route agents believe the person traveled while placing the two pipe bombs between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

One bomb was placed in an alley behind the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, located at 310 First Street Southeast. The other was left near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), located at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3.

Based on the route of travel, and “the manner in which the suspect carries the backpack after placing the pipe bomb at the DNC,” the FBI thinks the suspect was operating from a location in the vicinity of the Folger Park neighborhood.

FBI agents also said, based on the suspect’s behavior and interviews with residents in the cul-de-sac, that the suspect is not from the area.

The FBI has already received more than 300 tips regarding the pipe bombs, which did not go off, in addition to conducting more than 800 interviews and collecting more than 23,000 video files.

Bureau officials hope the new footage and information trigger fresh tips as they struggle to identify the perpetrator.

Members of the public were asked to watch the video and tip agents off if they recognize or remember anything about the suspect, or anything unusual they witnessed in Folger Park on Jan. 5.

“We know it is hard to report information about a friend or family member, but these pipe bombs were viable devices that could have detonated, causing innocent bystanders to be seriously injured or killed. Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

The bombs triggered the evacuation of the U.S. Capitol as well as other nearby buildings when they were discovered on the afternoon of Jan. 6, officials have said. The U.S. Capitol Police responded to the one left behind at the RNC while the Metropolitan Police Department tackled the one planted at the DNC.

The response “took extensive resources,” Steven Sund, the former U.S. Capitol Police chief, told senators during a congressional hearing in February.

Sund and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said at the time they believed the pipe bombs were coordinated with the people who breached the Capitol, though law enforcement has not offered evidence to support that theory.

The pipe bomb suspect was wearing a face mask, glasses, a grey hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The person used a backpack to carry the pipe bombs.

The FBI has said the bombs included components like a kitchen timer, homemade black powder, and 1×8 inch threaded galvanized pipes.

Tipsters can get a reward of $100,000 if the information they provide leads to the identification of the person.

