FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

September 8, 2021

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve should go forward with a plan to trim its massive pandemic stimulus programme despite a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth last month, said James Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

“There is plenty of demand for workers and there are more job openings than there are unemployed workers,” Bullard said https://www.ft.com/content/7c2fc0ce-e7c0-4083-92e8-e81d9235ab45 in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

