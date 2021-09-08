https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/08/finally-being-looked-into-nih-orders-a-study-on-covid-19-vaccinations-and-the-potential-impact-on-a-womans-menstrual-cycle/

Um, what now?

NIH orders $1.67M study on how COVID-19 vaccine impacts menstrual cycle https://t.co/9TrT6tGdth pic.twitter.com/m5KWkknMy1 — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2021

From the NY Post:

It would appear that the NIH heard Clauson and others’ reports, as they announced on Aug. 30 that they intended to embark on just such research — aiming to incorporate up to half a million participants, including teens and transgender and nonbinary people. Researchers at Boston University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, Michigan State University and Oregon Health and Science University have been enlisted to embark on the study, commissioned by the NIH’s National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the Office of Research on Women’s Health. The approximately yearlong study will follow initially unvaccinated participants to observe changes that occur following each dose. More specifically, some groups will exclude participants on birth control or gender-affirming hormones, which may have their own impact on periods.

Yes. Yes, it would have:

Don’t you think this would’ve been nice to do before we started jabbing people? https://t.co/bkbgpNq16b — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 8, 2021

There have been many anecdotal reports of this happening:

After months of women all over the world complaining about this…. they finally decide to take it seriously…… https://t.co/jaNyiQysot — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) September 8, 2021

Better late than never?

Finally being looked into! https://t.co/pteAL7JYuI — Mercyful Kate (@MercyfulKate) September 8, 2021

But you can just add this to the list of why people who haven’t yet been vaccinated will not be vaccinated:

I thought the public health authorities all said that there was no impact. https://t.co/bwpWvmefn1 — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) September 8, 2021

And:

I have held firm since the very beginning that too many women that I knew were having bizarre menstrual reactions to the vaccine. As I want more children— I REFUSE to get the vaccine until honest answers are given as to why that is. No amount of peer pressure moved me. https://t.co/Aa2Ebrggu2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 8, 2021

Good job, experts:

How many years are we away from seeing commercials on TV from Larry H. Parker? “If you were forced by your employer to take the vaccine you may be entitled to money….” https://t.co/IswuDBynwb — Britt Griffith (@britttgriffith) September 8, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

