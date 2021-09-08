https://rairfoundation.com/france-imports-tribal-wars-1oo-armed-kurd-and-african-migrant-parents-battle-in-streets-video/

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, a fight broke out between two 10-year-old children in the north-western Normandy commune of Val-de-Reuil, France. One of the boys is from the Kurdish community, and the other is from Africa. Faced with a petty quarrel, the children’s migrant parents intervened. But instead of easing tensions, a war broke out between the two communities. As a result, several people were severely wounded, and arrests took place.

Three people had to be hospitalized after the young children’s dispute ended in a tribal clash, with over one hundred parents becoming involved. The migrant adults attacked each other with baseball bats, hatchets, iron bars, axes, and knives until police intervened. Then, officers needed to use tear gas to break up the violent mob.

One of the two children and his mother were severely beaten before being hospitalized. The father, from the African community, then retaliated, injuring several people, including one very seriously. The victim, a man from the Kurdish community, was transported to a local hospital with a grave eye injury.

Several people were arrested, including the child’s father from the African community, who injured the man’s eye.

Emmanual Marcon’s Open Borders Policies Face Backlash Again

National Rally leader and 2022 Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen slammed the tribal war, blaming it on the open-door policies of French President Emmanuel Macron.

She tweeted: “Intercommunity confrontation at #ValDeRueil in #Normandie: but who wants this France of chaos and communitarianism towards which #Macron’s policies are leading us?

“France must urgently be put back in order,” she added.

Affrontement intercommunautaire à #ValDeRueil en #Normandie : mais qui veut de cette France du chaos et du communautarisme vers laquelle nous mène tout droit la politique de #Macron ? Il faut d’urgence remettre la France en ordre. MLP pic.twitter.com/l3PALtAkVb — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) September 7, 2021

French MEP Gilbert Collard denounced the “horror” that has been implanted into France and asked his followers: “Are we going to have to one day ask for the right to asylum to escape it?”

Regardez cette horreur implantée dans notre pays : va-t-on devoir, pour y échapper, être obligé de demander un jour le droit d’asile ? #ValDeReuilhttps://t.co/ufJUOcNTUU

src vidéo : Fdesouche pic.twitter.com/BB0DNI4DEe — Gilbert Collard (@GilbertCollard) September 7, 2021

During the 2017 presidential campaign, Emmanuel Macron repudiated the anti-immigration positions of his opponent, Marine Le Pen. Instead, he campaigned on a platform of open borders that allowed dangerous migrants to enter France and live off taxpayer money. Have the French voters finally had enough of Macron’s left-wing suicidal migration policies yet?

