https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/arizona-secretary-state-katie-hobbs-needs-recuse-election-duties/

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is running for Governor of Arizona in 2022 and she will be responsible for overseeing and certifying her own election results.

Hobbs has acted as the Arizona audit’s biggest opponent, fighting transparency and voter integrity every step of the process.

The audit report is still under review and we will know the truth shortly. If Hobbs certified a fraudulent election, she will be held accountable.

The Arizona Secretary of State acts as the nonpartisan Chief Election Officer, certifying statewide election results and keeping records of candidates’ campaign finances.

TRENDING: Hollywood Actress Puts Hillary Clinton On Notice: “You represent no flag, no country, no soul. You eat hope, you twist minds. I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb…”

Hobbs is a left-wing extremist who publicly referred to Republicans as “neo-Nazis” in the past. She now labels anybody who questions the 2020 election results a “conspiracy theorist”.

.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

It’s not surprising that the same people pushing a sham “audit” attacking our election are now relying on an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist to do their dirty work. We should be focused on solving problems on behalf of Arizonans, not this nonsense. #fraudit https://t.co/E3zLJv8Nr8 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) September 3, 2021

Why would we trust her to give “neo-Nazis” a fair election?

Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake called on Hobbs to step down from her role in the next election because she is “the most partisan Secretary of State in the history of Arizona”.

Lake, however, thinks that Hobbs may have some serious legal consequences coming her way if the coming audit report shows that fraud occurred and she was involved.

This fraudulent election is on Katie Hobbs’s dirty hands and we know she is trying to do it again in 2022.

Hobbs retweeted an article, saying:

“Of the five Republicans running for governor, not even one of them will acknowledge that Joe Biden won Arizona last year.”

This further shows that Hobbs cannot be trusted to administer a free and fair election after the crime of the century was committed under her watch.

Now, instead of providing transparency or accountability, she mocks her opponents and her constituents for not trusting her in saying the 2020 election was “the most secure in history”.

Since the beginning, Hobbs has dedicated all of her efforts to discrediting the audit and covering up The Big Lie.

Does somebody want to tell her that she’s been busted?

Katie Hobbs is already preparing to steal her next election with new procedures to “fix” Arizona’s elections by making it easier to cheat.

EZAZ.org is releasing their analysis of Katie Hobbs’s new Elections Procedures Draft and the over 170 issues that they’ve found so far.

Arizona residents can visit EZAZ.org for instructions on how to submit public comments on Arizona’s Elections Procedures Draft.

Here, you can also demand that Hobbs recuse herself from election oversight due to her extreme partisanship and contempt shown for Republican voters.

Radical leftist Katie Hobbs must be stopped.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

