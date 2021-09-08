https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/get-google-apple-off-phone/
We told you about the Freedom Phone when it launched — and it’s been an enormous success!
It was so successful that the New York Times tried to do a hit piece on it.
Founder Eric Finman tweeted this:
Not even the New York Times could hide it.
We’ve sold thousands of Freedom Phones and made $6M+ in sales.
The Left has been coming for us since I announced the Freedom Phone, but they couldn’t stop this movement.
This is what winning looks like.https://t.co/tOSnuxncfd pic.twitter.com/tgwZzGsC7B
— ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) September 6, 2021
The first batch of Freedom Phones sold out.
TRENDING: BREAKING – HUGE: Results of Canvassing in Arizona Released – ELECTION STEAL IS NOW CONFIRMED
Now, the second batch is on the way (see below for an update on shipping).
To reserve yours, go to the Freedom Phone website now (use discount code TGP to get $50 off and benefit Gateway Pundit)!
It’s running ClearOS — which means Apple and Google no longer control the phone.
It comes with an uncensorable App Store, so nobody can stop you from getting the Apps you want –Parler, Gab, OAN and many more are here!
Click here to get your Freedom Phone – and use discount code TGP to get $50 off
It’s tech specifications are:
– Octa-Core Processor
– 32 MP Rear Camera
– stunning rear & front facing cameras
– 6.3” HD Display
– 64GB memory with expandable storage
– USB-C Port
– 4150mAh high capacity battery
– Dual SIM card slots
Even better is the price: New iPhone 12s cost $699. Even a two-year-old iPhone 11s cost $599 — the Freedom Phone is less expensive!
Plus, you’ll get another $50 off when you use code TGP (Gateway Pundit benefits when you use that code).
Click here to get it at FreedomPhone.com (use code TGP to get $50 off)!
Founder Erik Finman says:
“The decision to remove President Donald Trump from all social media platforms was both shocking and outrageous. However, it should have crystallized in the minds of his supporters just how powerful the Big Tech monopoly is.
By purchasing the Freedom Phone, freedom-loving Americans everywhere can help lead the fight against the Big Tech monopoly by incorporating a product into their lives that is designed for them rather than the demands of the ever-changing progressive orthodoxy.”
Click here to get your Freedom Phone before they sell out – use code TGP to get $50 off!
When you get your phone, all you need to do is move your SIM card from your current phone to your new Freedom Phone – it’s easy!
To get $50 off, look for the “Discount Code” box, put in TGP and click “apply.”
You’ll get $50 off!
You’ll get your discount and support freedom loving patriots and Gateway Pundit.
Hurry before the new batch of phones sells out.
Click here to get your Freedom Phone today!
***The first batch of Freedom Phones is shipping!
It’s shipping time! https://t.co/tOSnux5AQD pic.twitter.com/Xv6lE5C8K7
— ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) August 10, 2021