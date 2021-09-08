https://www.dailywire.com/news/gold-star-mom-invites-donald-trump-to-sons-funeral-i-love-you-and-america-loves-you

A California Gold Star mother whose Marine son died in a terror attack outside Kabul’s international airport last month has invited former President Donald Trump to her son’s funeral, calling him “the real president.”

Shana Chappell’s son Kareem Nikoui was one of 13 American service members killed in the bomb blast on Aug. 26. In a Facebook post, Chappell wrote, “I would love if somehow my President (you Mr. Trump) could be present as i lay my Beautiful baby boy Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui to rest.”

“It would be such an honor to meet the real President of the United States of America, President Trump,” she continued. “I love you and America loves you.”

Trump wrote back to Chappell, saying “Thank you Shana.” In an emailed statement from his Save America PAC, Trump said, “our Country loves you and especially loves your beautiful boy, Kareem.” He did not say whether he would attend the funeral service for Nikoui, which is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Nikoui’s parents have said publicly that they blame President Joe Biden for their son’s death. Kareem’s father, Steve Nikoui, told the Daily Beast that Biden had “turned his back on him.” “They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” he told the website.

In another Facebook post, Chappell ripped Biden, writing: “I know my face is etched into your brain! I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you.

“After i [sic] lay my son to rest you will be seeing me again! Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you ‘that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!’ You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel!”

She also called Biden “a weak human being and a traitor” who “turned your back on my son, on all of our Heroes!!! … MY SONS [sic] BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!!! All 13 of them, their blood is on your hands!!!”

Trump responded to that post, writing in another statement that Chappell was “100 [percent] correct. If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack.

“Civilians should have been brought out first, along with our $85 billion of equipment, with the Military coming out very safely after all was clear,” Trump added. “I love you, and I love Kareem.”

