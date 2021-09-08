https://www.dailywire.com/news/google-is-teaching-employees-that-listening-to-ben-shapiro-leads-to-genocide

The tech giant Google is holding “antiracist” training for its employees that claims a direct link exists between listening to Ben Shapiro, editor emeritus of The Daily Wire and host of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” and committing “mass murder.”

The training also places former President Donald Trump on a list of ideas and people that lead to “genocide,” along with “apolitical beliefs” and phases such as “All Lives Matter.” Shapiro, Trump, and the rest all contribute to the “normalization” of racism that eventually inspires mass shooters and leads to the genocide of entire people groups, according to a slide of the training curriculum obtained by the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo.

“Another graphic, titled ‘The White Supremacy Pyramid,’ advances the idea that conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is a foundation of ‘white supremacy’ and that Donald Trump is moving society on a path toward ‘mass murder’ and ‘genocide,’” Rufo tweeted along with an image of the pyramid.

Shapiro, who was the top target of antisemitism on Twitter among journalists in 2016, slammed the Google training.

“All it would take is one Google search to learn just how much white supremacists hate my work, or how often I’ve spoken out against their benighted philosophy,” Shapiro told Rufo in City Journal. “The attempt to link everyone to the right of Hillary Clinton to white supremacism is disgusting, untrue, and malicious.”

Employees put through the training are taught that the United States is a “system of white supremacy,” and that Americans are “raised to be racist” from infancy through adulthood. Rufo writes in City Journal that the “racial-reeducation program” is based on the “core tenets of critical race theory — including ‘intersectionality,’ ‘white privilege,’ and ‘systemic racism.’”

The training features prominent “antiracist” activists such as The New York Time’s Nikole Hannah-Jones and Boston University professor Ibram Kendi, Hannah-Jones is the creator of the Times’ “1619 Project,” an effort to reframe the founding of the United States and replace the Declaration of Independence with the institution of slavery. The 1619 Project has been roundly rejected by scholars of the United States and its founding.

“If you name anything in America, I can relate it back to slavery,” Jones said in one of Google’s training videos, adding, “if you’re white in this country, then you have to understand that whether you personally are racist or not, whether you personally engage in racist behavior or not, you are the beneficiary of a 350-year system of white supremacy and racial hierarchy.”

Kendi, who runs the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, claims that unequal outcomes, rather than unequal treatment, is what defines racism. In Google’s training, Kendi claims that “to be raised in the United States, is to be raised to be racist, and to be raised to be racist is to be raised to almost be addicted to racist ideas.”

He says that racism must be treated like a “serious illness,” and that those claiming to not be racist are only in denial.

“For me, the heartbeat of racism is denial and the sound of that denial is ‘I’m not racist,’” Kendi says. “Certainly, it’s a critically important step for Americans to no longer be in denial about their own racism or the racism of this country.”

