Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld on Tuesday declared that sending Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom prior to the state’s recall election is not a wise choice.

Well, Gutfeld was a bit more pointed than that: “Sending Kamala to help Gavin is like asking Charlie Sheen to be your sponsor at AA. This is not a good decision.”

What are the details?

During a segment on “The Five,” co-host Dana Perino had been discussing with the panel President Joe Biden’s withering poll numbers when she turned to Gutfeld for his take.

“Greg, it used to be for a few months the president’s worst [poll] numbers were on immigration — and they were really bad, like in the 30s — but now he’s upside down on Afghanistan, COVID, economy, crime, and immigration,” Perino observed. “So that’s not a good trajectory.”

“Yeah, everything he touches turns to poop,” Gutfeld answered before apparently losing interest and heading right for the California recall election on Sept. 14 — and specifically Harris helping Newsom. “I want to talk about the recall. That excites me.”

Gutfeld continued, saying that “Kamala is going to help him out” before asking “The Five” panel whether Harris is “the worst vice president in the history of vice presidents.”

“Well, we’ve had some bad ones,” co-host Jesse Watters jumped in.

And that’s when Gutfeld went for the comedic kill shot: “Sending Kamala to help Gavin is like asking Charlie Sheen to be your sponsor at AA. This is not a good decision.”

He added that Harris “has the persuasive skills of gout. She’s able to do two things that no person could possibly do: Be invisible and unpopular. Like flatulence. She’s political flatulence.”

Gutfeld’s merciless ribbing of Harris elicited much laughter around “The Five” table, after which co-host Jeanine Pirro went further, saying Harris hadn’t been “present” and was merely the “cackler-in-chief.”

Anything else?

Harris was set to assist Newsom late last month in his bid to stay in office but canceled a planned rally after the deadly terror attack in Afghanistan.

A Harris spokesperson said the vice president instead would return to Washington, D.C., after visiting the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii rather than going to the California rally.

But Harris on Wednesday was headed back to her home state for a campaign event in San Leandro to support Newsom during the final week of the gubernatorial recall campaign, KCRA-TV reported.

Leading Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder last month picked up a major endorsement from Gloria Romero, the former Democratic majority leader of the California state Senate.

And left-wing billionaire George Soros has donated a total of $1 million to an organization backing Newsom.

