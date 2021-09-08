http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/jhBI_KN191M/

Much like Dune last week, the first public screenings of David Gordon Green‘s Halloween Kills will be taking place at the Venice Film Festival tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8th. What does that mean for those of us not attending the festival this week? Well, it means that the very first critical reactions to Halloween Kills will be making their way online tomorrow!

Additionally, Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis will be honored with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the event, with the ceremony also taking place tomorrow.

“I am incredibly humbled to be honored in this way by the Venice International Film Festival,” Curtis recently said. “It seems impossible to me that I’ve been in this industry long enough to be receiving ‘Lifetime Achievement’ recognition, and to have it happen now, with Halloween Kills, is particularly meaningful to me. Halloween — and my partnership with Laurie Strode — launched and sustained my career, and to have these films evolve into a new franchise that is beloved by audiences around the world was, and remains, a gift.”

Expect a roundup of Halloween Kills reactions here on BD tomorrow.

The 78th Venice Film Festival runs through September 11th.

Here’s the official Halloween Kills synopsis…

“And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet.

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

Evil dies tonight.”

The cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak and Robert Longstreet, with original Halloween actor Charles Cyphers returning as Sheriff Leigh Brackett.

Anthony Michael Hall also stars in the new film as Tommy Doyle, with the returning Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers.

Gordon Green wrote the script with Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

