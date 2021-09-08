https://mediarightnews.com/video-larry-elder-attacked-person-in-gorilla-mask-attempts-to-throw-egg-at-his-head/

In a video posted on Disclose.tv’s Twitter feed, Republican running for California Gov Larry Elder appears to get attacked. Although the person misses in the video, a person in a gorilla mask tries to throw an egg at his head.

Elder is running to replace Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election coming up. Elder is a Republican. Although it is possible, it’s not looking good for Elder in our view.

In the video, Elder is being heckled by a person that appears to be a woman. The person with the gorilla mask punches one man in the face twice it appears.

Elder and his entourage appear mostly safe but it is disturbing to see this happen. A man in a blue mask yells about Elder running, asking why he’s even running. He says Democrats control everything and even if Elder won he wouldn’t get anything done, according to the man.

NEW – Larry Elder, who wants to become California’s first Black governor, attacked by gorilla-masked individual throwing eggs in Los Angeles neighborhood.pic.twitter.com/NRNYpfb03I — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 8, 2021

#MORE The Elder campaign seemed surprised by the hostility from some of the homeless residents in #venice and rushed Elder to a vehicle while campaign security faced off with some residents who just wanted #larryelder to leave. Elder was going to answer questions, but unclear now pic.twitter.com/tfeKdQyJdj — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) September 8, 2021

Unclear if they are going somewhere else in the neighborhood. People are saying an egg was thrown at him, though I didn’t see it happen. — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) September 8, 2021

.@larryelder just left Brent’s Deli in Northridge, where he received a far warmer reception — lots of cheering and applause from the lunch crowd pic.twitter.com/2P7WmHXdNF — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) September 8, 2021

Stay tuned for updates on this situation, including if the attacker is caught, and how the recall election ends up.