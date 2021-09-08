https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/571322-howard-stern-rips-vaccine-opponents-f-k-their-freedom-i-want-my

Radio host Howard Stern blasted opponents of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, stating that “nutjobs” are trampling on his “freedom to live.”

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern said to listeners on his eponymous SiriusXM program.

“As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine,” Stern said.

Vaccine hesitancy remains an issue in the U.S. as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Efforts to stamp out coronavirus have been complicated by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant first found in India. It is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

Opponents of the vaccine argue that it is a matter of personal freedom what substances they are allowed to put in their body. However, public health professionals and proponents of the inoculation argue that vaccines protect both the recipient and the general population from spreading disease.

“F— them. F— their freedom. I want my freedom to live,” Stern, 67, said. “I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bullshit.”

“The other thing I hate is that all these people with COVID who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up,” the radio host, dubbing vaccine opponents “imbeciles,” exclaimed. “So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got COVID, you don’t get into a hospital.'”

“Go f— yourself,” Stern continued. “You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it.”

Stern also railed against Texas’s controversial law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“We have a system, as [former] President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump to offer commentary at heavyweight fight on 9/11 Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia USDA to provide 0M in COVID-19 relief for farm and food workers MORE said, the system is rigged. And he’s right. It is rigged — except it’s rigged for assholes,” Stern said.

“Trump got to be president, and he lost by 3 million votes,” Stern said. Then-candidate Trump won the Electoral College vote in 2016 but lost the popular vote to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonClinton thrilled to have Joan Allen recording her new book Why the pro-choice movement must go on the offensive Jill Biden resuming in-person teaching at Virginia community college MORE.

Stern, who maintained a friendship with Trump and frequently hosted him on his show before he entered politics, supported Clinton in 2016 and President Biden Joe BidenTrump to offer commentary at heavyweight fight on 9/11 Manchin would support spending plan of at most .5T: report South Dakota governor issues executive order restricting access to abortion medicine MORE in the 2020 White House race.

“We have a system where the minority is starting to rule the country,” Stern said. “We have places — like shitholes that have like 300,000 people — and they get two senators. The whole thing is wrong. The majority of the people in this country want abortion rights.”

A recent NBC poll found that 54 percent of respondents believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

“I don’t know how much longer people are going to put up with it. I don’t know what the solution is,” Stern said. “But we have the minority running the country, not the majority. It’s not good. It’s really getting ugly out there.”

