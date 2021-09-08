https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/08/jen-psaki-was-not-going-to-stop-and-answer-this-question-about-dr-fauci-and-gain-of-function-research-in-wuhan/

Jen Psaki’s WH briefing today covered ground from a question about what President Biden considers a “foreign policy success” to discussion about a Texas woman looking to this administration for “Hail Mary” protection from the Texas abortion law.

Unfortunately a question about Dr. Fauci and gain of function research in Wuhan didn’t come up until Psaki started to leave the room, and she wasn’t about to stop and take this one:

As @PressSec leaves the podium, a reporter asks about Fauci’s role in funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/7ytirunOT6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021

Not surprisingly, Psaki just kept on walking… or maybe something closer to running.

The better question for @PressSec is if she thinks Fauci is a mass murderer. https://t.co/Fyuk7qsTpC — Bill (@wps310) September 8, 2021

Fauci lied. The entire planet is suffering from his corruption. Where’s the accountability? https://t.co/sX1ZDMGRDN — (NSA) National Shitposting Agency (@glenn_mcneil) September 8, 2021

Seems like that should have been a top 5 question from a competent WH press corp. vs a post conference shout. — Rick Nov (@pgamatuer) September 8, 2021

