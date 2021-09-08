https://www.theblaze.com/news/jimmy-kimmel-unvaccinated-ivermectin-left-to-die

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel gave his first post-summer vacation monologue Tuesday and wasted no time taking pot shots at unvaccinated Americans — particularly those who’ve taken the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

What are the details?

“I leave you people alone for two months, and you start taking horse worm medicine?” he asked the crowd in reference to ivermectin.

Minutes later, Kimmel upped the monologue ante from “pot shots” to a far more deplorable statement.

“Dr. [Anthony] Fauci said that if hospitals get any more overcrowded, they’re gonna have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed,” Kimmel said, before adding a witty gut-buster.

“That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me,” he continued. “Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of ya. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

The pro-Kimmel woke crowd not surprisingly cheered and clapped loudly for the joke attempt saying certain citizens should be left to die.

But Kimmel was far from done.

‘A lotta pam-dimwits out there’

“We still got a lotta pam-dimwits out there,” Kimmel added. “People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control centers have seen this spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus. But they won’t take the vaccine … it’s like you’re a vegan, and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t wanna hamburger; gimme that can of Alpo instead.’ One of the reasons these Seabiscuits are opting for ivermectin is because they don’t trust Big Pharma, which is fine I guess except for the fact that ivermectin is made by Merck, which is the fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the world. And even Merck is telling people to cut it out.”

The host then flashed a statement from Merck discouraging ivermectin’s use for treating COVID-19 and then told the audience, “Listen, if a pharmaceutical company says, ‘Please don’t take the drug we’re selling,’ you should probably listen to them — or you can just go with the Tik-Tok posted by the disgraced veterinarian instead. Meanwhile these poor horses are like, ‘Hey, I have worms; I need that stuff. There are worms in my butt, you understand?'”







What Kimmel left out

As for Merck’s statement against ivermectin’s use for COVID-19, Kimmel failed to mention that Merck is working on a “COVID pill” that could help treat people with the virus who are not at risk of developing severe illness.

And for some reason Kimmel also failed to note the huge news about Joe Rogan recently recovering from COVID-19 and his statement that ivermectin was one of the medications a doctor prescribed for him and he took to fight the virus.

Maybe Kimmel skipped a Rogan quip since Rogan also floated the idea of suing CNN and host Jim Acosta for their reaction to his recovery.

“CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer,” Rogan said on his podcast Tuesday. “They must know that’s a lie.”

And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19, Rogan also brought up how a treatment for COVID-19 would spell disaster for the three vaccines and the drug companies making billions of dollars from them.

“You know, there is a lot of speculation,” he said. “One of the speculations involves the emergency use authorization for the vaccines. That, in order for there to be an emergency use authorization, there has to be no treatment for a disease.”

