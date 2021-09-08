https://www.dailywire.com/news/jimmy-kimmel-suggests-hospitals-should-refuse-to-treat-unvaccinated-covid-patients

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel shared some harsh views on his show Tuesday night, joking that hospitals should refuse to treat unvaccinated people who fall ill with COVID-19.

Kimmel, who was returning from a long summer hiatus, began his opening monologue by talking about how he was disappointed to see that his audience still had to wear masks due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases. He then turned to how doctors should respond to people who have not yet been vaccinated.

“Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed,” Kimmel said, “That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. ‘Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.’”

By “horse goo” the 53-year-old was apparently referring to the drug ivermectin. While it is used to treat and prevent parasites in livestock, the FDA has approved its use in humans to treat head lice, scabies, and river blindness. However, the agency has warned against its use for Covid infection.

“We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there,” Kimmel continued. “People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center has seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.’”

As The Daily Wire has previously reported, several major media outlets rushed out reports that so many people in rural, red states were overdosing on ivermectin, local hospitals were overloaded and couldn’t treat shooting victims.

These reports turned out to be false, spread by a single emergency room doctor — Jason McElyea

In response to his claims, one of the hospitals works with, put out this statement:

Although Dr. Jason McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah, he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for our emergency room. With that said, Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months. NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose.

Kimmel’s claim about poison control calls is also under scrutiny. According to a Daily Wire report, “a total of 1.4% of the calls to Mississippi Poison Control were from people who said they had ingested the livestock version of Ivermectin.”

Kimmel’s comments are likely to spread the misapprehension that it is a widespread problem.

The ABC host also addressed the new Texas law that bans abortion at about six weeks, once a preborn infant’s heartbeat can be detected.

“What a weird summer,” Kimmel quipped, “Britney [Spears] is free and every woman in the state of Texas isn’t.”

