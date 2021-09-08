https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-gets-abused-in-new-jersey-neighborhood/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The anger from neighborhood residents is palpable
“It’s sad that America has come to this.”
BIDEN takes a barrage of heckles from people behind a fence waving a Trump flag as he tours flood damage in the Lost Valley neighborhood of Manville, N.J. pic.twitter.com/dEN8oyu4bM
— Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) September 7, 2021
No supporters showed up for Biden in New Jersey — but dozens of Trump supporters lined the streets to tell Joe what they thought of him: WATCH pic.twitter.com/VE15qv3STI
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2021