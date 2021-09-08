https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/571345-joe-rogan-slams-cnn-over-controversial-drug

Joe Rogan is considering suing CNN, specifically for what its White House correspondent Jim Acosta said in regards to the podcaster’s COVID-19 treatment.

As Changing America previously reported, Joe Rogan contracted the coronavirus on Sept. 1, and he has tried a multitude of medications and treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, the steroid prednisone, an antibiotic Z-Pak and a vitamin drip.

The controversy is that Ivermectin is used both in people for parasitic infections and, in typically higher doses, in animals such as horses and cows. The FDA has warned the public against using it to treat COVID-19, as it is not approved for that use.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” (JRE), guest Tom Segura joked about Rogan’s medication with the comment, “Well, well well, if it isn’t old ‘Horse Worm Rogan.’”

“Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan said in response.

“They’re making shit up!” Rogan continued. “They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

Mediaite noted that the Nobel Prize was in Physiology and Medicine in 2015 for treating patients with “devastating parasitic diseases.”

“CNN was saying I am a distributor of misinformation,” he said, adding, “I don’t know what’s going on, man. You know, there is a lot of speculation. One of the speculations involves the emergency use authorization for the vaccines. That, in order for there to be an emergency use authorization, there has to be no treatment for a disease.”

Rogan strongly believes that Ivermectin can treat coronavirus and the drug has a bad reputation from medical experts who are “pretending they don’t really work or they are conspiracy theories.”

“The grand conspiracy is that the pharmaceutical companies are in cahoots to try and make anybody who takes this stuff look crazy,” he said. “But what’s crazy is look how better I got [sic]! I got better pretty quick, b****.”

