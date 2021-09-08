https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/08/joe-scarborough-21-fully-ditches-joe-scarborough-05-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-for-children-in-school/

In a response to former Trump comms director Anthony Scaramucci, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for children in school:

We have mandated vaccines for children in school for 50 years. We should do the same today to end COVID. https://t.co/9e4WNbf1Mz — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 8, 2021

This would be the same Joe Scarborough who questioned vaccine safety for kids in this infamous interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2005:

“And yet, we are just constantly pumping our kids with these vaccines. Where is the federal government in all of this?,” The MSNBC host said to the man called “one of Facebook’s most prolific anti-vax misinformation spreaders“:

KENNEDY: That’s right. Thimerosal is a preservative that was put in vaccines back in the 1930s. Almost immediately after it was put in, autism cases began to appear. Autism had never been known before. It was unknown to science. Then the vaccines were increased in 1989 by the CDC and by a couple of other government agencies. SCARBOROUGH: OK, let me stop you there. That’s an important date. And I will tell you why. My son, born in 1991, has a slight form of autism called Asperger`s. When I was practicing law and also when I was in Congress, parents would constantly come to me and they would bring me videotapes of their children, and they were all around the age of my son or younger. So, something happened in 1989. KENNEDY: Exactly. What happened was the vaccine schedule was increased. We went up from receiving about 10 vaccines in our generation to these kids receive 24 vaccines. And they all had this Thimerosal in them, this mercury. And nobody bothered to do an analysis of what the cumulative impact of all that mercury was doing to kids. As it turns out, we are injecting our children with 400 times the amount of mercury that FDA or EPA considers safe. A child on his first day that he is born is injected with a Hepatitis B shot. Under EPA guidelines, he would have to be 275 pounds to safely absorb that shot. SCARBOROUGH: And yet, we are just constantly pumping our kids with these vaccines. Where is the federal government in all of this?

Yes, people have “preexisting anti-vaccine beliefs” in America and it’s because of Joe Scarborough and others:

Keep in mind that the current COVID-vaccine opposition was built upon preexisting anti-vaccine beliefs, which were heavily fueled by Jenny McCarthy, Jim Carrey, and other anti-vaccine activists who were given a welcome platform by Oprah Winfrey.https://t.co/hftREAcqQm pic.twitter.com/FwELHqpkyz — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 2, 2021

