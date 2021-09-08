https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-behar-unvaccinated-do-not-deserve-medical-help

Far-left co-host of “The View” Joy Behar on Wednesday’s show implied that unvaccinated COVID-19 patients don’t deserve medical help because they’ve “chosen to defy the science” and have “chosen to listen to the lies on Fox [News]” — all while patients with other needs can’t get hospital beds.

What are the details?

Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love — a Republican — sat at “The View” table in former co-host Meghan McCain’s seat and argued that it’s a “slippery slope” for doctors to say they won’t treat unvaccinated patients as that decision could lead to them saying they won’t treat people for other illnesses.

Behar then stepped in, at first agreeing with Love that doctors denying health care to smokers and the morbidly obese could be problematic — but then she declared that such patients have developed “long-term” habits compared to the one-time decision by unvaccinated people to not get a COVID-19 shot “based on false information.”

She added — as if she were speaking to unvaccinated COVID-19 patients — they should “go to [Fox News host] Tucker Carlson and make your case. Because he’s telling you lies. He and other people on Fox and on some parts of Facebook are telling you lies about the vaccine.”

Behar also said, “I have people in my family who say, ‘I wanna get pregnant, and the vaccine could hurt my fertility.’ No! There is no evidence of this. They are hearing things all over the place that are false. So now you have cancer, or you have to get a stent or what have you, and you are not able to get a bed because someone has chosen to defy the science. Someone has chosen to listen to the lies on Fox and on other places.”

Anything else?

Behar was on a roll, as on Tuesday’s program she made reference to the United States needing to “worry about the Taliban in America” while ripping Texas’ new law banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy.

Also on Tuesday she praised President Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan pullout: “I believe that in six months, people will say about this war that Biden got us out of the longest war that Americans ever had. No other president can say that. I think the man deserves a lot of credit for that and Americans will back him up in six months to a year.”

