Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, combined with other problems that concern Americans such as inflation and the mess at the border along with Covid-19 and crime have caused the White House and Democrats to spring into “need to make it look like we’re doing something good” mode. One example is found in a speech Biden is set to deliver tomorrow:

Biden set to deliver a major speech Thursday on the next phase of pandemic response, sources say. The speech comes as Biden has seen a significant drop in Americans’ confidence in his handling of the pandemic. https://t.co/Db04rCO8yA — CNN (@CNN) September 8, 2021

Is that the same Biden who last year said he had a plan to “shut down the virus” while Trump didn’t?

More people are starting to see through the BS. Americans’ confidence in Biden’s handling of everything is dropping by the day. Here are some of the results of the latest YouGov/Economist poll:

YouGov/Economist, first poll that has Biden’s approval under 40%. (approve/disapprove) Overall: 39/50

Men: 36/53

Women: 42/46

White men no degree: 28/61

White women w/ degree: 53/42

Black: 65/26

Hispanic: 41/36

Registered Voters: 43/53

Dems: 77/15

GOP: 9/89

Indie: 35/56 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 8, 2021

OOF.

Just a brutal poll for Joe Biden. -11 with adults, -10 with voters. YouGov/Economist has been bearish on Biden compared to some other pollsters. But it’s still a surprise to see him under 40 in it. He may not have bottomed out yet, which, if so, is awful news for Democrats. https://t.co/MEsaaEcViq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 8, 2021

The poll was even worse for VP Kamala Harris:

Still, Kamala has worse fav/unfav ratings than Biden Overall: 39/52

Men: 35/57

Women: 42/46

White men no degree: 25/64

White women w/ degree: 52/46

Black: 64/25

Hispanic: 47/35

Registered Voters: 43/53

Dems: 77/17

GOP: 7/87

Indie: 32/58 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 8, 2021

The Biden/Harris numbers are plunging so fast they might need a deep-sea submersible to retrieve them.

You know he’s done when a YouGov/Economist poll has him underwater. https://t.co/V5v3atc6fJ — Victorian Gabe (@GBMedinaGOP) September 8, 2021

“Do you believe Biden will be able to bring the country together?” 17% Yes, 57% No. The dude literally ran on unifying the country. Wow. https://t.co/wuywxV4rfm — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) September 8, 2021

And now you know why the White House is desperately trying to change the subject away from Afghanistan.https://t.co/GkIMeVeDEr — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) September 8, 2021

LOL White women (who the left demonizes) are the only ones keeping him afloat at this point. https://t.co/AzUNZMLUrL — RBe (@RBPundit) September 8, 2021

Biden/Harris might start losing them pretty soon as well.

81 million voted for this. Enjoy. https://t.co/wac8ID4TWW — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) September 8, 2021

Disastrous numbers for Biden. I’m still amazed he has any support at all. Just demonstrates the tribalism in America. https://t.co/wuywxV4rfm — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) September 8, 2021

The numbers are likely even worse than that for Biden and Harris since pollsters have a habit of oversampling Democrats.

