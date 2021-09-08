https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/justice-department-sues-texas-over-states-new-abortion-law?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department on Thursday filed suit against Texas over a state’s law that bans most abortions past six weeks.

The department said the law, signed in May by GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, is “in open defiance of the Constitution.”

The suit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks the judge to declare that the law is invalid, according to the Associated Press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

