Biden administration has told 11 Trump officials – including Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, H.R. McMaster and Douglas Macgregor – to resign or be fired from advisory boards of U.S. military academies.

President Trump had appointed a number of his administration officials to advisory boards at the US Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy in Annapolis and the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The current White House personnel office has just sent 11 of them a letter, telling them to resign or be terminated as of Wednesday evening.

It is unclear whether Biden has the authority to actually purge the advisory committees. The law that establishes the Naval Academy board, 10 U.S. Code § 8468, says that persons designated by the president “serve for three years each” and the only exception is to extend someone’s expired term until a successor can be appointed.

Kellyanne responded a few hours ago.

President Biden, I’m not resigning, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021

Instead of focusing on the stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan, President Biden is trying to terminate the Trump appointees to the Naval Academy, West Point and Air Force Academy. My response tonight on #SpicerandCo at 6pm on @newsmax pic.twitter.com/p1SpyipvIm — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 8, 2021