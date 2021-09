https://www.oann.com/kylie-jenner-confirms-in-instagram-video-she-is-pregnant-with-second-child/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kylie-jenner-confirms-in-instagram-video-she-is-pregnant-with-second-child



FILE PHOTO: Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster share a moment at the premiere for the documentary “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” in Santa Monica, California, U.S., August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni FILE PHOTO: Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster share a moment at the premiere for the documentary “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” in Santa Monica, California, U.S., August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

September 8, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. model and media personality Kylie Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy on Tuesday night via an Instagram montage shared on her Instagram https://bit.ly/3yYVOVW.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook