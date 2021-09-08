https://www.dailywire.com/news/larry-elder-is-a-black-face-on-white-supremacy-says-cal-state-professor-at-gavin-newsom-rally

According to reports, a California professor campaigning for Governor Gavin Newsom referred to Republican candidate Larry Elder as “a black face on white supremacy” during an event with Newsom on Monday.

LAist reporter Kyle Stokes first tweeted that California State Senator Sydney Kamlager said “​​there’s a recall challenger who ‘thinks he might have an edge because of his color. But racism … comes in all shapes and sizes, and we’re not stupid.’” Stokes noted that Kamlager did not name Elder specifically.

On stage right now is @DocMellyMel, @AsmMikeGipson and Sen. @sydneykamlager. Without naming Larry Elder, Asm. Kamlager says there’s a recall challenger who “thinks he might have an edge because of his color. But racism … comes in all shapes and sizes, and we’re not stupid.” pic.twitter.com/nnOfWhc6Zl — Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) September 6, 2021

Stokes continued, reporting that Melina Abdullah — a professor of Pan-American Studies at Cal State LA — added to Kamlager’s comments.

“She didn’t say his name, but I will: Larry Elder is a black face on white supremacy,” Abdullah said, according to Stokes.

Following Sen. @sydneykamlager, @DocMellyMel actually calls out the heretofore-unnamed recall challenger. “She didn’t say his name, but I will: Larry Elder is a Black face on white supremacy.” — Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) September 6, 2021

Fox News reported that the event was hosted by African American Voter Registration and Education Project (AAVREP) with U.S. Representative Karen Bass.

Accusations of racism against Larry Elder are certainly not isolated. In late August, the Los Angeles Times published a column titled, “Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned.”

Erika Smith wrote that Elder was using “willful blindness and cherry-picked facts to make overly simplistic arguments that whitewash the complex problems that come along with being Black in America.”

“I anticipated that would happen. This is why a lot of people don’t go into politics because of the politics of personal destruction,” Elder said after the column was published.

“This is not the first time the L.A. Times has attacked me, there is another writer who all but called me a Black David Duke,” Elder continued. “They are scared to death.”

Elder spoke to The Daily Wire in July regarding his decision to run for Governor of California, saying that he considers “this an intervention, a mission of mercy, damage control.”

“The state is practically ungovernable with Democrats enjoying supermajorities in the Senate and the Assembly, plus a left-wing clueless governor totally beholden to the teachers union that opposes choice in school,” Elder added.

Elder’s campaign website explains that he is “running for Governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people.”

“Our government is what’s ruining the Golden State,” Elder says. “Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren’t safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness. And the scandals of Sacramento aren’t going to stop on their own. It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save.”

“Californians know we can do better. The problem is Gavin Newsom, our arrogant out-of-touch governor, has got to go. And I hope that I will be the person you choose to be his successor,” Elder concludes. “Don’t feel bad for him. He can always retreat to his winery, you know, the one that remained open during the pandemic. The man has got to go!”

“Let’s do this together because we have a state to save,” Elder adds.

According to the latest polls, 53.3% of Californians want to keep Newsom as Governor, while 42.7% want him removed. With just days remaining until the recall election, Elder leads all other candidates by at least 14 points.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

