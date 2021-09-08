https://www.foxnews.com/media/ingraham-college-football-fans-fauci-biden

The 2021 college football season kicked off this past weekend and with fans packing the stadiums, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said, “It felt like we were living in America again,” on Tuesday’s “Ingraham Angle.”

The opening weekend did not go unnoticed as the largely un-masked crowds were slammed by critics, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who voiced his concern saying, “I don’t think it’s smart.”

“It was evident in stadiums across the country that America is ready to move on from COVID and the fear-mongers who want to keep us apart and afraid,” said Ingraham.

The “Angle” host decried the Americans who have died from the coronavirus, but despite those lost, we cannot lose America to a “new normal police state.”

“Earth to Joe,” Ingraham stated, “We’re done. We’re onto the sick, twisted game the public health sector has been playing on America.”

Ingraham pointed out that 75% of adults have now gotten at least one jab of the coronavirus vaccine and argued that even though millions more have naturally been immunized, Americans are still “treated like pariahs if they don’t submit to being vaxxed.”

“We’ve endured 18 months of lockdowns and capacity restrictions. Mask rules and business closures. Churches and schools shuttered. Concerts and sports cancelled,” she said. “Everyone is trying to have fun again.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham previewed the coming weeks, saying many Americans will be returning to college, tailgating, seeing old friends, and singing their college fight songs, driving home the point that humans are “not meant to be alone, cocooned off from one another.”

“It’s time to start living again”, said Ingraham. “If the rest of you prefer to stay home and shut-in, triple masked with latex gloves, that’s your choice – but we’re exercising our right to make a different one.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

