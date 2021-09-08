https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/media-gaslighting-is-this-a-healthy-teenager-with-covid-photo/

This patient is what the Media calls ‘healthy’

Teenager is fighting Covid pneumonia in both lungs at Arnold Palmer ICU.

“Abby Chenoweth was a healthy 16 year-old. The Titusville teen took virtual school classes and wore a face mask when she left the house. She didn’t have pre-existing conditions, and she didn’t go out often.”

She was not vaccinated. When Abby arrived at the hospital, her blood oxygen level came in at 43%.