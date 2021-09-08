https://noqreport.com/2021/09/08/michigan-dem-who-ranted-in-favor-of-covid-mandates-holds-super-spreader-wedding/

Dana Nessel and Haley Stevens (center, flanked by their significant others) pose at Stevens’s maskless ‘super-spreader’ wedding. / IMAGE: @dananessel via Twitter Last weekend Michigan state Rep. Haley Stevens got married in a maskless ceremony performed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel , Breitbart reported .

Making matters worse, Stevens held her wedding reception in a crowded, mask-free gathering at an indoor venue—all elements for a so-called “super-spreader” event. Nessel even tweeted a picture of the lavish reception, in which none of the attendees were masked. So honored to officiate the wedding of my Congressfriend ⁦ @HaleyLive ⁩. May she and Rob have many wonderful years of love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/M0DUsFQmpO — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) September 4, 2021 The event was an open violation of guidelines imposed by the state health department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , although Democrats in Michigan have demanded that others follow them with religious fervor.

According to CDC recommendations, vaccinated individuals must “maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others,” by wearing a mask “indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

Yet, the Michigan power-women—who have spent nearly two years […]