FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is pictured on a store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

September 8, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Microsoft warned some of its Azure cloud computing customers that a flaw discovered by security researchers could have allowed hackers access to their data.

In a blog post from its security response team, Microsoft said it had fixed the flaw reported by Palo Alto Networks and it had no evidence malicious hackers had abused the technique.

It said it had notified some customers they should change their login credentials as a precaution.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Chris Reese)

