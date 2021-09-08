https://www.dailywire.com/news/morning-wire-biden-approval-rating-plummets-border-deaths-reach-record-levels-times-up-board-resigns
1) Biden Approval Rating Plummets
The Topline: Following months of turmoil in Afghanistan and rising economic uncertainty at home, President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have taken a significant dip in numerous polls.
“People want this pandemic over and they want the economy to fully reopen. Until that happens, I think you’re gonna see the President’s poll numbers suffer.”
– Alex Conant, he’s a political strategist and polling expert at Firehouse Strategies
Biden Approval Ratings
According to Real Clear Politics, President Biden’s approval rating is low, with 49% of Americans disapproving of his performance as president, and only 45% approving.
One month ago, 50% approved and only 44% disapproved, whereas four months ago, Biden was at 54% approval and 41% disapproval.
Afghanistan And Inflation
According to many pollsters, the two main reasons for Biden’s drop in approval rating are Afghanistan and inflation.
The majority of Americans view Biden as responsible for the situation in Afghanistan and in the last month, there’s been around a 20-point drop in the number of Americans who approve of his foreign policy.
For the first four months of his presidency, Biden was earning high marks for his economic policies, but now only 45% of Americans support his handling of the economy, while 50% disapprove.
What It Means For 2022
According to experts, presidential approval ratings are often helpful in predicting voter turnout for the party in power, which could mean trouble for Democrats come 2022.
One batch of polls this week surveyed voters in swing districts currently held by Democrats and found Biden’s approval rating is 7 points lower than his disapproval rating.
Bottom Line: Historically, whichever party controls the White House struggles in midterms — regardless of a president’s popularity. If these approval numbers hold at current levels, we’re told Democrat members of Congress might begin distancing themselves from Biden ahead of the midterms.
2) Border Deaths Reach Record Levels
3) Time’s Up Board Resigns
This weekend, the entire board of directors for Hollywood anti-harassment group, Time’s Up, resigned from their posts.
“The idea that powerful Hollywood women could strike a loud and decisive blow on behalf of gender equity has died… Everything that made Time’s Up what it was has quietly been dissolved.”
–Sharon Waxman, Editor-In-Chief of The Wrap
Background
One of Andrew Cuomo’s staffers, a woman named Lindsay Boylan, claimed he touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her. Over the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Time’s Up’s then-CEO Tina Tchen and legal fund chairwoman Roberta Kaplan advised Cuomo on a letter smearing Boylan.
A group of employees and volunteers later published a letter blasting the two female empowerment leaders, but the celebrity women involved with Time’s Up remained quiet.
Kaplan resigned, but Tchen, a former Obama staffer, stayed on. The Washington Post later obtained leaked texts showing Tchen not only advised Cuomo, but directed staff to “stand down” from issuing any statements of support for Boylan, leading Tchen to resign.
Over The Weekend: Hollywood stars and power players who made Time’s Up an industry force — such as Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes and Ashley Judd — recently announced they were resigning from the board of directors.
Is Time’s Up Over?
The organization still has money and it could continue for a while in some form, but its reputation has been destroyed and any leadership it still has is in shambles.
Seattle Police Vaccine Mandate
Over 200 Seattle police officers may be forced to resign over their refusal to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate. Mayor Jenny Durkan’s mandate requires all city employees to be vaccinated by October 18th or face termination. Seattle lost around 260 officers in the last 18 months following the push to defund the police.
Satanic Group Fights Texas Pro-Life Law
The Satanic Temple organization is attempting to use the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act to challenge Texas’ new abortion ban by establishing an “abortion ritual.” The group claims the same provision which allows Native Americans to use peyote for religious rituals should entitle persons who share the Satanic Temple’s beliefs about abortion to use abortion drugs like Misoprostol.
