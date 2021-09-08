https://www.theblaze.com/news/msnbc-host-supreme-court-collusion-with-gop

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested Tuesday that Republican-controlled states are engaging in “collusion” with the Supreme Court to protect unborn lives by enacting abortion restrictions.

Even more odd, Wallace said Robert Mueller should investigate the “collusion.”

What is the background?

Abortion advocates have been voicing outrage for the last week after the Supreme Court declined to block a Texas law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law controversially relies solely upon civil, not criminal, enforcement.

In a 5-4 decision — with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court’s liberal-leaning jurists in dissent — the Supreme Court ruled the plaintiffs “raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law,” but ultimately said the plaintiffs failed to sufficiently argue their case was “likely to succeed on the merits.”

What did Wallace say?

While ranting against the Supreme Court’s decision, Wallace referred to the justices she disagreed with as “far-right” — despite zero evidence suggesting the high court’s conservative-leaning justices are motivated by far-right politics — and suggested that, perhaps, a crime has taken place.

“What I don’t understand is the Republicans have revealed themselves over and over and over and over and over again. If you want to know how radical today’s GOP is, it’s so radical that the man picked by my old boss [former President George W. Bush], Chief Justice John Roberts, sided with the liberals on the court in the Texas abortion ban,” Wallace said.

“And what Joyce just described, I don’t know the legal term, but it sounds a whole lot like collusion between Republican-dominated, right-wing-centric legislatures and the far-right members of the United States Supreme Court,” she continued. “Whether it’s a crime, or whether it’s real, maybe [Robert] Mueller will look into it.”

Earlier in the segment, Wallace, who was White House communications director for a portion of George W. Bush’s second term, admitted she has voted “straight party-line Democratic ticket since 2016.”

“My only hope is that they freaking win,” Wallace said of Democrats, “that they win elections.”

Anything else?

Despite Wallace’s outrageous allegation of collusion, there is zero evidence of collusion between Supreme Court justices and Republican state legislatures. Plus, the Supreme Court did not even make a definitive judgement about the constitutionality of the Texas law.

In fact, the court said, “This order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts,” the majority opinion qualified.

The question of abortion’s constitutionality will likely be answered sometime next year after the Supreme Court decides Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In that case, the court will reconsider the constitutionality of the fetal viability standard after Mississippi passed a law that essentially bans abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. The law was designed to directly challenge the two major abortion precedents: Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

