https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/multiple-people-injured-illinois-shooting-suspects-crash-train?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Authorities are searching for shooting suspects who wounded multiple people and crashed their car into a train on Thursday in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Three suspects opened fire on several people before they attempted to drive past a train at a railroad crossing, then were hit by the train, police told local CBS affiliate KMOV-TV. Police are searching for suspects in a nearby wooded area, according to the news station.

Ten train passengers were being checked for possible injuries at the scene, KMOV-TV reported. The number and condition of the shooting victims is unknown.

Shots were heard around 4 p.m. local time, and police are searching for as many as six suspects, according to Fox affiliate KTVI.

“[T]he situation is rapidly evolving,” Illinois State Police said, warning people to avoid the area.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told Reuters, “We will have more information soon. But right now, our thoughts and prayers are going out to the victims and their families.”

The city of East St. Louis has a population of about 25,000 residents in southwestern Illinois.

