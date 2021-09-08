https://www.mediaite.com/politics/obama-urges-californians-to-vote-no-on-recall-in-new-ad/

Former President Barack Obama has a new ad out telling California voters to vote no on recalling Governor Gavin Newsom.

The race has been notably close, though more recent polling suggests Newsom is in a better position in the final days of the race. The leading candidate right now — if the recall succeeds — is Republican Larry Elder.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for Newsom on Wednesday, and hours later a new ad featuring Obama came out.

“You’ve got a big choice to make by September 14th,” Obama said, as he praised Newsom for “protecting California communities” during the pandemic.

He said Republicans want to “overturn common-sense covid safety measures” and warned, “Your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids and putting them at risk.”

Listen to @BarackObama — California has a big choice to make on September 14th. Your vote could be the difference. Vote NO on the Republican Recall. There’s too much on the line to sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/U3cKDcRaVY — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 8, 2021

