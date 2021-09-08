https://conservativebrief.com/donald-trump-looking-50699/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

They say presidents age quicker than others, and circumstantial evidence shows that with former Presidents like Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and others who looked considerably older when they left the White House.

But a recent picture of Donald Trump has done some damage to that theory as the Internet is abuzz with how young he looks.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell shared a photo of himself with Trump last week and the 45th President of the United States looks like a kid again.

“It’s time to Win Pennsylvania and Save America! Let’s roll!” the Senate candidate said in the tweet with the picture.

It’s time to Win Pennsylvania and Save America! Let’s roll! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dXM1plFnng — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 2, 2021

Jack Posobiec of One America News Network shared the photo, zoomed in on Trump and said, “How is he getting younger?”

How is he getting younger pic.twitter.com/jp4mGMxXBl — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 4, 2021

“There’s some truth to this. He takes the stress and it fuels him, and in all fairness he took more crap than any other president times about 1000. Others can’t handle it and they age 20 years overnight,” Donald Trump Jr. said on Instagram.

And there were many more theories on why Trump is aging like Benjamin Button.

“He has the life of God in him. Biden & the others are a like animated corpses because they have signed on to evil,” Christian conservative commentator Melissa Tate said.

He has the life of God in him. Biden & the others are a like animated corpses because they have signed on to evil — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 5, 2021

“The stress is gone. He’s tanned, tested and ready for 2024,” another Twitter user said.

The stress is gone. He’s tanned, tested and ready for 2024. — Wilfred Brimley (@jzgeorge) September 5, 2021

Trump endorsed Parnell on Tuesday in an email to supporters and shredded retiring Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

“The only reason Senator ‘Gloomy’ Pat Toomey is not running for the Senate in Pennsylvania is that I would not give him an endorsement—I feel he has been a terrible representative for both Pennsylvania and the United States, as a whole. His views on Tariffs and so-called Free Trade (where other nations take total advantage of the United States), are archaic. He ran with me in 2016 and wasn’t expected to win, but because of my victory he did. He still doesn’t realize what happened, and why—not the sharpest tool in the shed. Fortunately for Pennsylvania, we have a great Senate candidate, Sean Parnell, who I have just given my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will do all of the things that Toomey is incapable of doing. Sean Parnell will represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania the way it should be represented—and it’s about time! “ he said.

And it is not the only endorsement that Trump has given recently.

The 45th president has released a new statement this week endorsing Michigan Republican State Representative Steve Carra.

Cara is running against RINO Rep. Fred Upton, who joined House Democrats and voted to impeach Trump.

“It is my great honor to endorse Michigan State Representative Steve Carra to oppose RINO Congressman Fred Upton,” Trump said in a statement, using the acronym for “Republican in Name Only.”

“Upton has not done the job that our Country needs, for years has talked about leaving office and not running again, and he voted for Impeachment of the President of the United States on rigged up charges. He doesn’t deserve to keep his seat,” Trump added.

“Steve Carra, on the other hand, is strong on Crime, Borders, and loves our Military and our Vets. Steve will continue to fight for Low Taxes and all of the other things that the Great people of Michigan want and need,” he added. “Steve Carra has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Trump is beginning to edge ahead of Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election matchup.

A recent survey released by Emerson College found that Trump is now President Biden 47% to 46%.

For Trump to make such a political comeback after what happened in the 2020 election cycle is incredible.

“Historically, this data reminds me of 1912 when Teddy Roosevelt failed to win the Republican nomination from then-President Taft and created a third party dooming the Republican chances against Woodrow Wilson,” Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

“This data suggests that Republicans want either Trump or a Trumpian candidate to be their nominee, or half of them may split from the party,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

