FILE PHOTO: A medical worker administers a COVID-19 test at a testing clinic during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

September 9, 2021

By Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday said her government has reached a deal with Spain to receive more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine.

The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help the country’s vaccination programme, Ardern said in a news conference.

New Zealand reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the latest Delta variant outbreak to 868.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

