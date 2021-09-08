https://hannity.com/media-room/no-blinken-clue-sec-of-state-shocked-the-taliban-wont-allow-charter-flights-out-of-afghanistan/

BLINKEN: The Taliban Has ‘Assured People in Afghanistan’ They Can Leave After August 31st

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.30.21

Secretary of State Antony Blinken doubled-down on the Biden administration’s reliance on the Taliban over the weekend; saying a senior member of the group has “assured” people they can leave Afghanistan after the US military departs on August 31st.

“Just yesterday, a very senior Taliban official went on television and radio across the country and repeatedly assured people in Afghanistan they will have freedom to travel after August 31st,” said Blinken.

“We don’t take the Taliban at their word, we take them by their deed,” he added. “

Blinken’s comments days after Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted the United States could not “guarantee” safe passage going forward.

“After August 31st, for people still on the ground in Afghanistan who want to get out, does the US right now have a vision of a process that they will use to get them out after August 31st . What’s the commitment? Is it absolute? If you want to get out… Is the US guaranteeing you will be able to get out?” asked one reporter.

“I don’t think we can guarantee,” said Psaki.

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki: “I don’t think we can guarantee” Americans who want to get out will get out of Afghanistan after August 31 pic.twitter.com/pJn8m1fRZx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2021

Watch Blinken’s comments above.