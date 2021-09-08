https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-us-must-spend-trillions-to-fight-climate-change-because-mother-nature-is-not-happy-with-us/
BRAIN FREEZE: Cal. Governor Directly Compares ‘Climate Change’ Fight with WORLD WAR II
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.02.19
Outgoing California Governor Jerry Brown raised eyebrows throughout the country over the New Year’s holiday; directly equating America’s fight against climate change with the country’s brutal struggle against Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
Brown was speaking with MSNBC News Tuesday when he was asked to comment on the country’s efforts to combat global warming; bizarrely stating “it took many, many years” to “fight the Nazis.”
California Democrat Governor Jerry Brown compares fighting climate change to fighting Nazi Germany, says Climate Change is “very much devastating in a similar way” as Nazi Germany. pic.twitter.com/2Vwg4j0pxz
“I would point to the fact it took Roosevelt many, many years to get America willing to go into World War II and fight the Nazis,” said Brown. “We have an enemy, though different, perhaps is very much devastating in a similar way and we’ve got to fight climate change, and the president has to lead on that.”
BRAIN FREEZE: Climate Scientists BLAME SANDWICHES for ‘Global Warming’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.25.18
As the northern hemisphere continues to struggle with plummeting temperatures and frigid snow, a new report from global climate scientists say the current “warming” crisis facing the planet may be caused by one of mankind’s favorite foods: The Sandwich.
Researchers at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom published the “explosive” report this week, claiming the human production, packaging, consumption, and waste from sandwiches is the annual equivalent of nearly nine million automobiles in just Great Britain.
Despite the food’s apparent invention in 1762, scientists now say the sandwich -particularly pre-packaged breakfast sandwiches- generates massive carbon footprints that help contribute to the gradual warming of planet earth.
“Altogether the team looked at 40 different sandwich types, recipes and combinations. They found the highest carbon footprints for the sandwiches with pork meat (bacon, ham or sausages) and those containing cheese or prawns,” says the study.
“Consuming 11.5 billion sandwiches annually in the UK generates, on average, 9.5 million tonnes of CO2 eq., equivalent to the annual use of 8.6 million cars,” it adds. “The results show the largest contributor to a sandwich’s carbon footprint is the agricultural production and processing of their ingredients. Depending on the type, this can account for around 37%-67% of CO2 eq. for ready-made sandwiches.”
