BRAIN FREEZE: Cal. Governor Directly Compares ‘Climate Change’ Fight with WORLD WAR II

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.02.19

Outgoing California Governor Jerry Brown raised eyebrows throughout the country over the New Year’s holiday; directly equating America’s fight against climate change with the country’s brutal struggle against Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Brown was speaking with MSNBC News Tuesday when he was asked to comment on the country’s efforts to combat global warming; bizarrely stating “it took many, many years” to “fight the Nazis.”

California Democrat Governor Jerry Brown compares fighting climate change to fighting Nazi Germany, says Climate Change is “very much devastating in a similar way” as Nazi Germany. pic.twitter.com/2Vwg4j0pxz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 2, 2019

“I would point to the fact it took Roosevelt many, many years to get America willing to go into World War II and fight the Nazis,” said Brown. “We have an enemy, though different, perhaps is very much devastating in a similar way and we’ve got to fight climate change, and the president has to lead on that.”

Watch the governor’s comments above.