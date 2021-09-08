https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/08/peter-doocy-asking-jen-psaki-if-biden-considers-these-stats-about-new-afghan-govt-a-foreign-policy-success-is-just-ouch/

We told you earlier today that the Biden State Department along with the EU are very concerned that the new Taliban-led government in Afghanistan isn’t diverse enough. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban haven’t yet met the “test of inclusivity”:

Wow, there’s clueless, and then there’s whatever that is.

Fast forward to today’s White House briefing. Fox News’ Peter Doocy had a question for Biden spox Jen Psaki in regards to this administration declaring the Afghanistan withdrawal a “historic” success vs. what’s happening in that country:

Whenever anybody in this administration gets cornered they run back to “the international community is watching” spin.

If it’s not incompetence than all this is being done by design.

