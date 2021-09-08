https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/08/president-barack-obamas-trade-of-prisoners-for-bowe-bergdahl-really-helped-fill-out-the-new-afghan-government/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his concern that the new Taliban interim government in Afghanistan was not only all-male but that it included people “who have very challenging track records.” Among those holding positions in the new government are a terrorist wanted by the FBI and four former Guantanamo Bay prisoners exchanged by President Barack Obama for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl.

Oh, and in other news, the Taliban’s new interior minister is on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for a hotel bombing that killed an American. As Peter Doocy told Jen Psaki today, there are more terrorists wanted by the FBI than women in the new government.

The Daily Caller notes that Haqqani published an op-ed in the New York Times in 2020 in which he claimed that his group was “committed to working with other parties in a consultative manner of genuine respect to agree on a new, inclusive political system.”

Hundreds of Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan, but at least we got Bergdahl back.

