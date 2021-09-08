https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/trump-bemoans-the-cultural-cleansing-of-robert-e-lee-statue/

A raging mob of Culture Jihadists successfully removed a massive statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. The crowd cheered, “Black Lives Matter” as crews literally cut the giant statue in half. I wrote a book about this great scourge — “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation.” I would encourage you to click here to read my book.

Following is a statement from President Trump about the great evil that happened in Virginia today:

Just watched as a massive crane took down the magnificent and very famous statue of “Robert E. Lee On His Horse” in Richmond, Virginia. It has long been recognized as a beautiful piece of bronze sculpture. To add insult to injury, those who support this “taking” now plan to cut it into three pieces, and throw this work of art into storage prior to its complete desecration. Robert E. Lee is considered by many Generals to be the greatest strategist of them all. President Lincoln wanted him to command the North, in which case the war would have been over in one day. Robert E. Lee instead chose the other side because of his great love of Virginia, and except for Gettysburg, would have won the war. He should be remembered as perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over, ardent in his resolve to bring the North and South together through many means of reconciliation and imploring his soldiers to do their duty in becoming good citizens of this Country. Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by the Radical Left, and we can’t let that happen! If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago. What an embarrassment we are suffering because we don’t have the genius of a Robert E. Lee! Save America

Virginia Removes Robert E. Lee Monument to Chants of Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/DBWuDQhCPN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 8, 2021

