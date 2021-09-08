https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/president-trump-two-save-america-rallies-planned-georgia-iowa/

Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced two upcoming ‘Save America’ rallies in Georgia and in Iowa.

The Biden Regime is destroying our Country. He has handed Afghanistan, billions of dollars in American military equipment, and American citizens over to the Taliban.

President Trump announced a rally in Perry, Georgia on September 25, 2021.

TRENDING: Hollywood Actress Puts Hillary Clinton On Notice: “You represent no flag, no country, no soul. You eat hope, you twist minds. I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb…”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces rally in Perry, Georgia on Sept. 25, 2021 Register HERE:https://t.co/6vHZtgqubZ pic.twitter.com/XAKjiDzNoi — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 8, 2021

The doors open at 2 p.m.

Location: Georgia National Fairgrounds 401 Larry Walker Pkwy. Perry, GA 31096

Another rally will take place on October 9th in Des Moines, Iowa.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 9, 2021 Register HERE:https://t.co/h2O9m5pX2P pic.twitter.com/GoL6A3z3rG — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 8, 2021

The doors open at 2 p.m.

Location: Iowa State Fairgrounds 3000 E. Grand Ave. Des Moines, Iowa 50317

If the Arizona audit report is released before September 25th, we can expect to see a reaction out of President Trump at his Georgia rally.

The audit report has been delayed again and again by Maricopa County and now, COVID-19 has stalled it further.

Professor David Clements says that it is far worse than anything he could imagine. This is going to be huge!

It’s time to save America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

