With Texas’ heartbeat law in effect, some women and menstruating people are apparently so desperate that they may be left with no other choice than to bury their babies in shallow graves.

At least according to Texas’ own Andrea Grimes, “an activist journalist who specializes in reporting on reproductive justice.”

When Grimes learned law enforcement officials were looking for the mother of an infant who’d been found in a shallow grave in Travis County:

Update: Officials are trying to find the mother of an infant who was found in a shallow grave in Travis County. https://t.co/PoPRcx27Yt — KVUE News (@KVUE) September 7, 2021

She got very, very upset. Not about the baby in the shallow grave, mind you. But about police trying to track down the baby’s mother:

There are a whole bunch of reasons why someone may have lost a pregnancy or experienced stillbirth and zero of them need to involve the police, who are absolutely not here to just find out a few details they are trying to make an arrest, or bring some charges — andrea grimes (@andreagrimes) September 7, 2021

Yes, miscarriages and stillbirths do happen. But the women who experience them don’t usually secretly bury the remains in shallow graves.

anyway would be great if members of the media would stop doing stenography for cops — andrea grimes (@andreagrimes) September 7, 2021

Members of which media are doing stenography for cops, Andrea?

Criminalizing pregnancy — which is what happens when cops are the ‘officials’ running this situation — does not improve public health or make reproductive care safer. This story will make the next person who needs help (rightly) afraid to seek it. — andrea grimes (@andreagrimes) September 7, 2021

The first cop quoted here is a homicide sergeant, two entire grafs before they get to the deal, which is “evidence collected leaves room for many possibilities.” They’re also laying groundwork about unhoused folks, and all the implications that carries in the popular imagination. — andrea grimes (@andreagrimes) September 7, 2021

Wow.

No, you are. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 8, 2021

Yeah, she’s gotta be right up there.

This is a crazy person. Legitimately unstable. pic.twitter.com/09YXbVe6ck — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 8, 2021

Wait. She’s opposed to cops investigating a BODY FOUND IN A SHALLOW GRAVE?? https://t.co/qMxax9vBqv — RBe (@RBPundit) September 8, 2021

That is indeed what she is saying.

It’s a dead body. Police should absolutely be involved. — Ran Track (@RanTrack3) September 7, 2021

i think it’s good for the cops to investigate when a human body is found in a shallow grave personally — US ghost office (@AChillGhost) September 8, 2021

Woah there. Slow down with those spicy takes. — Say Kway, not Quay (@hemingquay) September 8, 2021

Seriously, though. If investigating the shallow burial of a child is more disturbing to you than the fact that a child was surreptitiously buried in a shallow grave, it’s time to get help. It’s past time to get help. You should’ve gotten help years ago.

Or, hear me out, a baby was found dead and normal people don’t just ignore that — Kay (wife & mom) (@jacelala) September 8, 2021

Help how?

There is nothing illegal about giving birth or complications associated with it. It is illegal to dispose of the baby’s body and try to hide it from the police. This isn’t controversial. https://t.co/lw3HOGBOuo — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 8, 2021

There’s also this to consider, which Andrea Grimes clearly did not think was worth considering:

Until the police determine the cause of death your concern is premature. If you find a dead infant there are good reasons to be concerned for the well being of the mother. — Joe Smith 🇨🇦 (@joesmith323) September 7, 2021

Defending women’s rights by extending the abortion debate to infanticide is, uhh, not gonna work out. Hot take, I know. — Patrick Denehy (@PatrickDenehy) September 8, 2021

Does Andrea not care about the child’s mother, either? As long as a baby’s dead, she’s cool with everything?

You can champion a cause without ignoring the potential implications of infants buried in unmarked shallow graves — 𝓢𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓴𝓫𝓸𝓸𝓽𝓼 (@sporkboot) September 8, 2021

I’m pro choice and I do not approve this message. — Blake Tapper (@BlakeTapper) September 8, 2021

No one should approve Andrea Grimes’ message. Because it’s horrible.

glad these people are fessing up to being openly pro-baby-murder https://t.co/IurzePmnnN — wyatt.today (@wyatttoday) September 8, 2021

